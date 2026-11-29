Throughout the offseason to this point, Boston Red Sox speedster Jarren Duran has consistently been discussed in trade rumors — and endless social media speculation — but has not been moved by the organization.

As things stand, we are just days away from a likely lockout that will shut down moves across Major League Baseball for the foreseeable future. When the clock turns over to Dec. 2, everything will slow to a halt. With as many rumors as there have been, you'd think a deal would have gotten done. But why not? Alex Speier of The Boston Globe noted that Boston has "struggled to line up" with other teams on the value of a deal.

"They also discussed potential trades for outfielder Jarren Duran," Speier wrote. "Obviously, to date, the Sox have struggled to line up with other teams on Duran’s trade value. One NL evaluator distilled the team’s dilemma in dealing Duran: 'He’s still one of their best players when he’s good. I don’t know if they’ll get what they want, but they don’t have to trade him. Maybe they’ll take it into [the summer] and flip him then.'"

What's Next?

Aug 31, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Duran has been the subject of trade rumors endlessly. On the Red Sox front, the idea makes sense because Boston simply has a surplus of outfielders on its hand. But the idea of not aligning on value also makes sense.

Duran has two seasons of team control left and still had a 20-20 season in 2026, despite it being the most difficult season of his big league career. Duran was a 9.0 WAR player in 2024 and a 4.9 WAR player in 2025. That's nothing to scoff at. Even in a down 2026 season, Duran hit 20 home runs, drove in 69 runs and stole 21 bases. What version of Duran would a team get? Are they getting the MVP-caliber version of Duran from 2024? Or the version that struggled to get on base in 2026?

The Red Sox have had Duran in the organization since 2018. It's not surprising that they view him higher than other teams, at least at this point. Boston has seen him play like a star and he's capable of doing that again. But also, what makes this conversation difficult is the fact that the Red Sox are loaded in the outfield. If everyone is healthy, the Red Sox have Duran, Roman Anthony, Wilyer Abreu and Ceddanne Rafaela, who all could be starting outfielders for Boston. Plus, now the DH spot is secured by Jake Bauers.

If you scroll social media, you've likely seen a lot about Duran. Most of the noise is overblown. Duran is a much better player than scrolling social media would likely make you think. This market simply comes down to evaluation. It sounds like Boston is evaluating Duran higher than other teams, which explains why nothing has gotten done.