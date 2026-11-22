The Boston Red Sox have made efforts to shore up their infield as of late, but there's still more work to be done. The Jake Bauers signing is a great first step, allowing for more roster flexibility alongside Bauers' hitting success. The return of Curtis Mead will also pay dividends, but there's still a position in flux.

Even with No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias waiting in the wings, the Red Sox are desperate for a star shortstop, and they've been connected to nearly every notable shortstop on the trade market. Mock trades for the Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, or for Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto have flooded fans' timelines, but there's another defender they should have their eye on.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that Boston checked in on Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers at the trade deadline, and a similar trade would make sense this offseason.

"(Boston) talked about Corey Seager at the trade deadline this year, so that could be rekindled," he wrote.

FanSided's Christopher Kline has furthered the rumors, making the case that Boston is a perfect fit for Seager.

"For all his purported struggles, Seager cranked 20 home runs with 51 RBI in just 102 games last season," Kline wrote. "He did so while playing above-average defense at the premium infield position."

Kline proposed a package of Trevor Story, Franklin Primera (Red Sox No. 4 prospect) and Henry Godbout (Red Sox No. 6 prospect). Texas would eat much of Seager's salary, and would get a pair of Boston's top prospects in return.

Why Seager would be a good fit

Sep 18, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) looks on during a visit to the mound in fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the past few seasons, Red Sox fans have been cursed with having to watch Trevor Story play shortstop. Story, as good as he was earlier in his career, has been haunted by injuries throughout his Red Sox tenure. And when he has been healthy, his results have been middling at best.

The fact is, Boston needs to move on, and trading for Seager is a step in the right direction.

Like Kline wrote, Seager is still a solid bat, and his defense is there as well. Story doesn't excel in either aspect, and with the introduction of Bauers and Mead into the lineup, Boston doesn't need to target a slugging shortstop.

He saved six defensive runs in 2026 and 16 in 2025. He was an All-Star from 2022-2024, and isn't far from regaining that form.

Why Seager wouldn't be a good fit

Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias gets ready ahead of a Triple-A Worcester game earlier this year at Polar Park. Could we see the star shortstop play for Boston next year? | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While Story projects to be Boston's Opening Day shortstop, it's yet to be seen how long he occupies that role. Arias is on the verge of making his big league debut, and if the scouting report is right, he will be an absolute game changer for the Red Sox.

So why complicate things? Why bring another struggling, veteran shortstop in when Arias is just months away from making his debut? He tore up Double-A, and ripped the cover off the ball in Triple-A, and all signs point to him doing the same at Fenway.

Additionally, Seager's contract is less than ideal. He's owed $31.1 million over the next five years, and even if the Rangers cover the majority of it, who knows how his game will change as he gets older. It's a trade that covers a present need, but doesn't consider the roster's landscape down the road.