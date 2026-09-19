Red Sox Lose Speedster for 2026, Enter Braiden Ward?

The biggest story of the 2026 Major League Baseball trade deadline was the Boston Red Sox's addition of Adley Rutschman from the Baltimore Orioles. While this is the case, he wasn't Boston's only impactful addition.

Boston went out and acquired speedy outfielder Eli White from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for right-handed pitcher Tyler Uberstine. The deal for White was certainly quieter than the Rutschman deal, to say the least. White is a 32-year-old speedster who gets on base, can steal bases and plays good defense. He's a good guy to have on a playoff roster, but unfortunately he is "likely" done for the season now with a torn ligament in his foot in his foot, per WEEI's Rob Bradford.

"No news on Contreras. No new scans. See how grip strength improves. Also, Eli White has a tear in the ligament in his foot and is likely out for the season. Crochet will throw another side session tomorrow with up-downs," Bradford wrote.

With White now likely done for the season, this only adds fuel to the idea that someone like Braiden Ward should be considered for a promotion to the big league club before all is said and done on the 2026 season.

The Red Sox A Decision To Make

Sep 6, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Eli White (38) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run in the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

White may not be a big-name player, but this news isn't great for Boston. White played in 27 games in Boston after the trade and slashed .276/.300/.379 with a .679 OPS, one home run, 12 RBIs, three doubles and 10 runs scored. Overall, White was a 1.4-WAR player this season, the highest mark of his career, in 96 total games with Boston and Atlanta.

Ward was a Spring Training standout for Boston and stole 19 bases. He was sent down to Triple-A Worcester when the regular season kicked off and he has spent the entire season there. Ward has played in 108 games and is slashing .251/.364/.372 with a .736 OPS, six home runs, 33 RBIs and most importantly, 61 stolen bases.

We made the case for Boston to give Ward a look back on Sep. 13. On Sep. 16, Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy was asked about Ward and insinuated that the idea to promote the speedster would at least be considered. With the bad news for White, now should be the time to give Ward a look. He has game-changing speed and could be used simply as a pinch runner in the playoffs. White likely would've been in a similar role if he didn't get hurt. Now, the Red Sox should turn to Ward.