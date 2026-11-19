The Boston Red Sox had to make some difficult decisions shortly after the 2026 season came to a close.

Within five days of the World Series, the Red Sox — and every other team around the league — had to get their 40-man rosters into compliance. With players being reinstated from the 60-man Injured List, this led to some roster gymnastics, including trading Nate Eaton to the Athletics and infielder Tsung-Che Cheng to the Detroit Tigers, among other moves. Around that time, one topic that was looming over the Red Sox was the status of slugger prospect Allan Castro. He was a candidate to be added to the 40-man roster to keep him in the organization. Ultimately, Boston decided against adding him and he went off to free agency.

On Thursday, the worst-case scenario happened as the American League East rival New York Yankees swooped in and agreed to terms on a deal with the former Red Sox prospect on a minor league deal, per Gary Phillips of the NY Daily News Sports.

"The Yankees signed switch-hitting outfielder Allan Castro to a minor league deal, per their transaction log" Phillips wrote. "The 23-year-old former Red Sox prospect hit 15 HR with a .722 OPS at Triple-A last year."

The Former Boston Prospect Is Heading To New York

Feb 17, 2026; Lee County, FL, USA; Boston Red Sox outfielder Allan Castro (94) poses for a photo during media day at JetBlue Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Castro began his professional baseball career in the Red Sox's farm system back in 2021 and worked his way up with the club through the 2026 season, before heading to free agency this offseason.

Castro is a prospect who got a lot of buzz among Red Sox fans and was seemingly right on the doorstep to the majors. In 2026, he played in 119 games in Triple-A and slashed .252/.325/.397 with a .722 OPS, 15 home runs, 77 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, 18 doubles and 64 runs scored. It was his first taste of action at the Triple-A level. Now, the 23-year-old is joining the Red Sox's biggest rival and it wouldn't be shocking in the slightest to see him make the jump to the big leagues at some point in 2027.

The reason why he was talked about as much as he was as a candidate to be added to the 40-man roster is because he's on the doorstep to the majors and he has legit pop that is going to help a team at some point. While this is the case, that team is not going to be the Red Sox. In fact, if he finds success in 2027, there's a real chance that Boston will have to face off against him at some point in the AL East.