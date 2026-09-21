Red Sox May Have Hinted Playoff Rotation With Guardians Starters

The Boston Red Sox clinched a playoff spot for the second straight year on Sunday, despite a loss against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Boston got some help and it has guaranteed itself at least two playoff games. Boston is going to be a Wild Card team and is significantly more likely than not going to finish the season with the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot and hit the road in the first round to face the New York Yankees in a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Last year, the Yankees won in three games over Boston in the Wild Card round. The two rivals are likely heading towards another matchup. How the Red Sox handle the rotation from here on out will determine how the rotation looks in the in the first round of the playoffs. We're just over one week away from the playoffs and the Red Sox's probables for the Cleveland Guardians series could very well be a preview for what's to come.

Tuesday — Payton Tolle

Sep 13, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Payton Tolle (70) reacts during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tolle has been red-hot recently and has had success against the Yankees this season already. Tolle's last start came on Sep. 13 against the Kansas City Royals. That day, he tossed six shutout innings against Kansas City while striking out seven batters. If Tolle were to get the ball for Game 1 — or Game 2 — he would be the youngest pitcher to do so for Boston since Babe Ruth in 1918.

Wednesday — Sonny Gray

Sep 11, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray (54) pitching during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Natalie Reid-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray has been Boston's ace all season. This is a guy who was brought in when Boston needed a new No. 2. When Garrett Crochet went down, Gray stepped up and he has been one of the best overall pitchers in baseball. Right now, he has a 2.82 ERA and a 17-5 record in 28 starts. Right now, the favorites to start Game 1 in a playoff series should be Tolle or Gray. When it comes to the Yankees, they struggle more against lefties, which is why it would make sense to roll with Tolle and then Gray after him.

Thursday — Ranger Suárez

Sep 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox starting pitcher Ranger Suarez (55) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Boston got Suárez in large part because of his playoff success. The veteran lefty has a 1.48 ERA in 11 postseason appearances. If the Red Sox were to make it to Game 3 in a Wild Card series, you'd feel comfortable handing the ball to the two-time All-Star to try to advance.