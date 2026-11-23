The Boston Red Sox were among the teams around the league that reportedly had interest in former New York Yankees righty Luis Gil shortly after he was non-tendered by the organization.

On Sunday, Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported that the Red Sox were among the teams interested in the 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner. A few hours later, Gil made his decision and agreed to terms on a deal with the Detroit Tigers worth $2.3 million over one year.

Missing on Gil shouldn't stop the Red Sox from pursuing a right-handed starter. With Gil off the market, the next player who should get a call from Boston arguably is former Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star Zac Gallen.

The Red Sox Should Sign Zac Gallen

Arizona Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (23) pitches against the San Francisco Giants at Chase Field in Phoenix on July 1, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gallen isn't coming off a good season. He was a -1.7 WAR player and logged a 6.07 ERA in 22 total appearances with the Diamondbacks in 2026, including 20 starts. While this is the case, this is an eight-year big league veteran we're talking about with a career 3.82 ERA in 198 total appearances, including 196 starts. In 2022, Gallen had a 2.54 ERA in 31 starts in what was the best season of his big league career to date. In 2023, he had a 3.47 ERA in 34 starts and then followed up with a 3.65 ERA in 28 starts in 2024.

That three-year run is why the Red Sox should invest in Gallen. He's just 31 years old. Last offseason Gallen was a free agent but he ended up re-signing with the Diamondbacks late, right around the time Spring Training began. It's not uncommon to see pitchers struggle after signing late. The same thing happened with Jordan Montgomery with the Diamondbacks back in 2024. He was coming off a season in which he logged a 3.20 ERA in 2023 and then signed late with the Diamondbacks and had a 6.23 ERA in 25 appearances in 2024.

In 2025, Lucas Giolito had a 3.41 ERA in 26 starts with Boston and then signed late with the San Diego Padres in 2026 and logged a 5.16 ERA in just seven appearances.

The trend goes on and on. Gallen signed late and unsurprisingly struggled. That's going to hurt his value in free agency and it wouldn't be shocking to see him have to settle for a one-year, pillow deal. If that's the case, Boston should oblige and give him a deal before the likely lockout in December. He's arguably one of the biggest bounce-back candidates to watch heading into 2027.