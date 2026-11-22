The Boston Red Sox are a team that could use an extra right-handed starter and it sounds like the organization has some interest in a former member of the New York Yankees.

On Friday, the Yankees opted to non-tender 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner Luis Gil after parts of five seasons with the organization in the majors. With the Red Sox losing Sonny Gray in free agency and trading Johan Oviedo away, there's a clear opening for right-handed depth and we made the case for Gil on Saturday as a result. There's some legs to the idea as Tim Healey of The Boston Globe reported on Sunday that Boston is interested in bringing the righty to town.

"The Red Sox are interested in Luis Gil, source says," Healey wrote on X. "Non-tendered by Yankees, Gil was the 2024 AL ROY. Lat + shoulder issues cost him much of 2025-26; he is pitching in DR this offseason. Red Sox could stand to add to rotation depth in some form, especially after the Oviedo trade."

The Red Sox Should Sign Luis Gil

Sep 10, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) pitches against the Colorado Rockies during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the type of move that arguably would be a no-brainer if the price tag ends up being a minor league deal, or even a short-term big league deal. Gil is just 28 years old and logged a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts in 2024 as he won the Rookie of the Year Award. In 2025, he had a 3.32 ERA, although he made just 11 starts.

For Gil, the 2026 season was a step in the wrong direction. He pitched in just nine games, including four starts. It's true that injuries impacted him over the last two seasons, but there also simply wasn't much opportunity in the Yankees' loaded rotation. There wasn't much wiggle room, which is why New York cut ties.

If the Red Sox were to bring Gil to town, he'd immediately be in contention for a rotation spot, along with fellow righties Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and even Kutter Crawford, if healthy.

Right now, the Red Sox's projected rotation is dominated by lefties. Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennett all figure to be in the rotation, but they are all left-handed. Boston needs at least one or two righties to balance it out. Bello is the guy who would figure to be the favorite right now, and he should be.

If the Red Sox added Gil and could get him back to how he pitched in 2024, that would give Boston a lot to think about. Either he could bump Bello back to the bullpen, or Gil could go to the bullpen himself. Or, if the Red Sox wanted to balance the rotation even more, you could roll with three lefties (Crochet, Tolle and Suarez) and two righties (Bello and Gil or Houck).

Adding a player like Gil would give the Red Sox some serious upside at a likely low cost. It's the exact move Boston should make right now. Plus, it doesn't hurt that he has dominated Boston in his young career so far to the tune of a 0.80 ERA in six outings. It'd be good to have him on this side instead.