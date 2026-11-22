The Boston Red Sox could use one more right-handed starter and it just so happens that an old rival who has had success against the organization is now out there for the taking.

On Friday, the New York Yankees opted against tendering a contract to 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Award winner Luis Gil. Now, he's out there for the taking in free agency.

Today, the Yankees non-tendered RHP Fernando Cruz and RHP Luis Gil. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) November 20, 2026

Gil didn't have the best season of his professional career in 2026. He only made nine appearances in the majors, including four starts, and had a 4.61 ERA. While this is the case, he dominated the Red Sox's lineup back in April. He tossed 6 1/3 shutout innings against Boston and allowed just two base hits. It was the best start of the season for Gil by far.

Overall, he has made six appearances against the Red Sox in his career and has a 0.80 ERA and a 3-1 record against Boston.

The vast majority of the Red Sox's rotation candidates are left-handed. That's the case with Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle, Ranger Suarez and Jake Bennett. For right-handers, Boston has Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford. The Red Sox traded Johan Oviedo to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday. Sonny Gray also left the organization in free agency. When it comes to Bello, Houck and Crawford, all are intriguing rotation candidates with question marks. Bello was great in the bullpen in 2026, but struggled in the rotation for most of the season until the final few weeks. Houck made just one appearance in 2026. Crawford hasn't pitched in a game in the majors since 2024.

Because of all of this, it wouldn't hurt in the slightest to bring in another right-hander option, at least to compete in camp. Gil would be a low-cost option with big-time upside. He's just 28 years old and logged a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts in 2024 en route to the Rookie of the Year Award. In 2025, he made 11 starts and had a 3.32 ERA.

When given an opportunity, Gil has been able to find success. But in 2026, there just wasn't much of an opportunity there, in large part because the rotation was loaded in New York. There's no denying the fact that his command was bad in 2026. He walked more batters (18) than strikeouts (17). That can't happen. But he's in the 76th percentile in extension, which Boston loves, and if the Red Sox could get him to throw strikes, he'd immediately be a viable rotation candidate.

Boston has seen plenty of Gil over the years and it hasn't been good for the Red Sox. Now, there's at least a chance to flip the narrative.