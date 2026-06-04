Red Sox's Isiah Kiner-Falefa Clears the Air on Fenway Park Comments

The Boston Red Sox haven't played well at Fenway Park this season. There's really no other way around that fact. The Red Sox simply haven't been good at home this season.

On the bright side, the Red Sox took down the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night in blowout fashion, 8-1. But the Red Sox are still just 10-20 at home so far this season. The Red Sox certainly need to chip away at that number and it won't just take a series or two to get it back under control.

Boston kicked off a three-game series against Baltimore on Tuesday and dropped the first contest, 4-2. Afterward, there was a bit of drama around the organization. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was asked about Boston's struggles at home and he was candid — and a bit cryptic — in his response.

"I just feel like on the road we’re a very close-knit team, we come home and there’s just a lot of people. It’s different. It’s just a different vibe at home," Kiner-Falefa said. “We’ve got to figure out a way to make it small like how it is on the road. I just feel like at home we see a lot of people we don’t know that are around this area… we gotta find a way to bring that back home.”

Naturally, this led many around the baseball world to wonder what he meant. But he wasted no time clarifying his comments and opened up again before the game on Wednesday, as transcribed by MassLive.com's Sean McAdam.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Spoke Again

May 31, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Red Sox second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (2) rounds third base en route to scoring during the seventh inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"Everything on the road is a lot smaller,” Kiner-Falefa said. “Here, it’s a big market at home and a lot going on and we just have to do a better job as a team to make it smaller. We haven’t played well at home. We’re trying different things and looking into different things. ...

"This is what you dream of (but) there’s a lot going on. On the road, it’s just our small group. It’s part of playing in a big market. It’s what I signed up for. It’s what a lot of us dream of. Being able to put this jersey on, it means the world to us. Playing in Fenway, it’s like a golden ticket. To come out here and not play our best, or not to win, it’s frustrating. As an organization, we’re looking into everything. We’ve got to figure it out as a group.”

Clearly, there is a difference between how the club has played on the road and how they have played at home. He has continued to emphasize the idea of it being a small group on the road, and that not being the case at home. It doesn't sound like a shot at his teammates, by any means. This sounds more organizational, although that is speculation. When the Red Sox are on the road, you have the players, coaches and a small traveling group. At home, you have significantly more people in the organization around the club, as well as more media in Boston, of course.

Hopefully, these comments were a type of spark for the team and they're able to turn things around fully at home moving forward.