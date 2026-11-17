The Boston Red Sox had a busy day on Tuesday, to say the least.

Last week, the Red Sox agreed to terms on a four-year, $58 million deal with first baseman/outfielder Jake Bauers. On Tuesday, Boston officially announced the deal. That's not all, though. In the process, the Red Sox announced that lefty Raymond Burgos was traded to the Athletics to free up the 40-man roster spot necessary to sign Bauers.

"The Red Sox today signed DH/1B Jake Bauers to a four-year contract through the 2030 season," the Red Sox announced. "To make room on the 40-man roster, Boston traded LHP Raymond Burgos to the Athletics in exchange for minor league RHP Kenya Huggins."

A Busy Day For Boston

Sep 16, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Raymond Burgos (79) throws the ball during the game between the Rangers and the Red Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In exchange for Burgos, the Red Sox got right-handed pitching prospect Kenya Huggins. He's a 23-year-old righty who hasn't pitched above Double-A yet in his professional career. In 2026, he was promoted to Double-A for the first time in his pro career and he logged a 6.63 ERA and a 103-to-51 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 31 appearances, including 11 starts.

What makes Huggins interesting is that strikeout total. 103 strikeouts in 31 appearances (91 innings pitched) shows that he can give you multiple innings and can get the ball by guys. His 1.824 WHIP is far too high. Boston needs to improve his command and get him to a point where there's less traffic on the base paths. He has the stuff. Now it's about tinkering.

On top of the Huggins deal, Francys Romero of Beisbolfr.com reported that the Red Sox swung a second trade. Boston reportedly agreed to terms on a deal to send 24-year-old righty Angel Bastardo to the Kansas City Royals.

"Sources: The Kansas City Royals have acquired 24-year-old Venezuelan pitcher Angel Bastardo from the Boston Red Sox in a trade," Romero wrote. "Bastardo had signed with Boston for the 2027 season just a few weeks ago."

In exchange, the Red Sox reportedly landed former 12th-round pick Jack Pineda from Kansas City, per MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo. Pineda made it up to Triple-A in 2026 and had an excellent season overall. The young infielder slashed .351/.413/.530 with a .944 OPS, nine home runs, 40 RBIs, 18 stolen bases, 20 doubles and 49 runs scored in 81 total games played. He played in 22 total games in Triple-A and batted .302.

In exchange for Bastardo, the Red Sox are getting an infielder who can get time at second base, shortstop and third base. It's an intriguing move for Boston.