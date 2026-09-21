Red Sox's Wild 2026 Turnaround Turns 31-44 Start Into MLB History

Over the first few months of the 2026 Major League Baseball season, the Boston Red Sox struggled and looked like they were destined for a trade deadline sell-off and an offseason overhaul.

If the MLB season were 75 games, that's what would've happened with the Red Sox. But fortunately, it's a 162-game marathon, not a sprint. After 75 games, Boston sat at 31-44. With six games left to go, Boston is currently at 84-72 and just clinched a spot in the 2026 postseason. That in itself, is historic. In fact, Sarah Langs of MLB shared on X that Boston put together the worst 75-game start by a team to make the playoffs in MLB history.

"The Red Sox were 31-44 through 75 games," Langs wrote. "That’s the worst 75-game start by a team to make the playoffs in MLB history. Never give up."

The Red Sox were 31-44 through 75 games



That’s the worst 75-game start by a team to make the playoffs in MLB history



Never give up! https://t.co/p18MWcDkns — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) September 21, 2026

Over the last few months, it has been talked about over and over again how the Red Sox's midseason turnaround was historic. This is why. It's not an exaggeration to say that what the Red Sox have been able to do since the end of June has been one of the most shocking turnarounds in Major League Baseball history.

History For Boston

Aug 21, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras (40) and third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) celebrate after defeating the San Francisco Giants at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's not even as if the Red Sox were dealing with injuries and then got healthy and that was what put the Red Sox over the top. Boston started to fix its season on June 25 against the New York Yankees. Boston kicked off a four-game series against New York with a win and went on to sweep the series. In July, Boston tied the franchise record for wins in a row with 15, despite the fact that guys like Roman Anthony and Garrett Crochet were on the Injured List.

The Red Sox went on a historic 30-5 run that really got Boston back in business ahead of the trade deadline and then Boston capitalized by going out and getting Adley Rutschman. Then, recently, guys like Anthony and Trevor Story returned, with more to come.

We've seen history all season from Boston. Early in the season, it was on the negative side. Now, it's the opposite. Despite the early struggles, this is a team that has a real chance of making a deep run in the American League. If they can spark their offense again, this is a team that arguably can make it all the way to the World Series. There is that much talent.

It hasn't been a perfect season for Boston. It took a turnaround for the ages to simply get into the Wild Card race. Hopefully next year, they don't make it so hard on themselves.