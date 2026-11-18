The Boston Red Sox have gotten off to a great start to the offseason, but there is more work to do.

Boston entered the offseason with a need for more offense. The Red Sox found an answer with former Milwaukee Brewers slugger Jake Bauers. Boston pursued Bauers soon after the market opened and quickly got a four-year deal over the finish line. If the Red Sox didn't make another splashy offensive addition, their lineup would still be among the best in the league on paper heading into the 2027 campaign. But there is one more the club should make when it comes to the position player side of the house. That is extending All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon gave the fanbase a bit of hope from that standpoint.

"The possibility of an extension was part of the equation when the Boston Red Sox sent a big package to the Baltimore Orioles for catcher Adley Rutschman at the trade deadline," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "The Red Sox assumed the risk of the lockout compromising the deal. Rutschman was on the injured list at the time, and he had only one additional year of club control."

Red Sox president of baseball operations Craig Breslow was asked about the idea of an extension for Rutschman shortly after the season ended, but he kept his cards close to the vest and acknowledged that all conversations that are had will stay between himself, the All-Star catcher and his representation.

The Red Sox Would Be Wise To Get A Deal Done

Sep 23, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Adley Rutschman (31) hits a single against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Catcher was a black hole for years for Boston. Now, the Red Sox have one of the top five backstops in the game, but he's only under control for one more season. Rutschman hasn't been in Boston for long, but he did make a positive impact down the stretch, even when his bat wasn't red-hot. But he did get hot down the stretch in September and showed the fanbase what he can do.

There have been some absurd takes about Rutschman on social media this offseason among Red Sox fans, but that's going to happen in the offseason. Takes are thrown around left and right. But this is a 28-year-old star we're talking about who is among the game's best at his position both offensively, and defensively. There are currently only two nine-figure deals in baseball among catchers ($140 million over 10 years for Will Smith and $105 million over six years for Cal Raleigh). Even if Rutschman became the third, or got close to it, he'd be worth the price tag.

Over the last few years, the Red Sox handed out four nine-figure deals to Roman Anthony, Ranger Suarez, Garrett Crochet and Trevor Story. Masataka Yoshida got $90 million from Boston. Rutschman's value should be higher than that. Plus, after the 2027 season, the Red Sox's payroll gets much easier to deal with. Frankly, there's no reason for Boston not to give him an extension. He's a star and should be in Boston for a long time to come.