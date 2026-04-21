The Blockbuster Trade Red Sox Are Already Regretting

The Boston Red Sox will kick off a three-game series against the very team that ended their 2025 season on Tuesday night in the New York Yankees.

New York and Boston earned Wild Card spots in 2025 and the Yankees were able to take Boston down. Afterward, it didn't take the Red Sox very long to get back to work as they tried to take this roster to another level and improve upon its 89-win season in 2025.

Boston mainly used the trade market to address the roster, including the additions of Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, Johan Oviedo, and Caleb Durbin, among others. It's important to note that these aren't the only guys who came over to Boston in the offseason trades. For example, Tyler Samaniego was in the Oviedo deal and was called up to Boston on Tuesday to replace Gray, who is on the Injured List due to a hamstring injury. Free agency was much smaller for Boston this past offseason. The Red Sox signed Ranger Suárez, but most of their damage was done in the trade market.

The Red Sox Swung Multiple Trades This Past Offseason

Apr 3, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Caleb Durbin (5) throws the ball to first base for an out against the San Diego Padres during the third inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While this is the case, not every deal has been a home run so far. Specifically, the Durbin and Oviedo deals haven't been as expected. When it comes to Oviedo, he's on the Injured List after losing a spot in the starting rotation in Spring Training to Connelly Early. On the bright side, Samaniego has been good in more appearances for Boston.

When it comes to the Durbin deal, the Red Sox also landed Andruw Monasterio, who is slashing .222/.300/.296 in 10 games played. It was a six-player deal overall between Boston and the Milwaukee Brewers. Durbin has started to show some signs of life, but his first season in Boston has been brutal so far. Durbin is slashing .162/.260/.235 with zero homers, seven RBIs and seven walks in 20 games played.

In comparison, Kyle Harrison, who the Red Sox traded away, has a 3.07 ERA in the three starts so far this season. That would be second-best in the Red Sox's rotation right now if he didn't get traded.

When it comes to the Durbin deal, it stings a bit more because of Harrison's success in the majors so far this season and Boston's pitching struggles. This will be a deal that is talked about for a long time because there are years of control left on both sides. As of right now, the deal isn't going as Boston likely hoped.