Things are heating up across Major League Baseball with time running out before a likely lockout completely shuts down the business around the league.

On Dec. 2, things are likely to shut down around the league with a lockout seemingly imminent, barring a last-second agreement between the league and MLBPA on a new collective bargaining agreement. With the clock ticking, deals have started popping up around baseball for the majority of the top free agents, including Trevor Rogers, Teruaki Sato, Kaima Taira, Tarik Skubal, Freddy Peralta, Sonny Gray, Jake Bauers, Paul Golschmidt and many others. When it comes to the Boston Red Sox, the organization's biggest addition of the offseason so far has been Bauers and the biggest loss has been Gray.

With time running out before a likely lockout, Boston doesn't need to do anything crazy. But if the club is going to add, a veteran starting pitcher would be the most obvious path forward with Gray and Johan Oviedo gone. The Athletic's Jen McCaffrey made an intriguing, but somewhat surprising suggestion on Wednesday by floating former Chicago Cubs All-Star Matthew Boyd.

"LHP Matthew Boyd," McCaffrey wrote. "Boyd, a veteran lefty, posted a 3.91 ERA in 22 starts over 126 2/3 innings for the Chicago Cubs last year while also missing time for a meniscus tear. Over two seasons with the Cubs, he posted a 3.50 ERA, 20.2 percent strikeout rate, 6.5 percent walk rate and 39.7 percent groundball rate. Boyd battled injuries for much of 2021-24, but would still be an intriguing option at the back of Boston’s rotation even as another lefty. MLB Trade Rumors projects a one-year, $13 million deal for Boyd."

Should Boston Pursue Matthew Boyd?

Sep 29, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago Cubs pitcher Matthew Boyd (16) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From a talent perspective, of course Boyd makes sense. He had a 3.91 ERA in 22 starts in 2026 for Chicago. In 2025, he had a 3.21 ERA in 31 starts for Chicago as he earned the first All-Star nod of his career.

While this is the case, arguably the only way a move like this would make sense is if Jake Bennett isn't in Boston's Opening Day starting rotation. Garrett Crochet, Payton Tolle and Ranger Suarez are locks. Crochet missed the vast majority of the 2026 season, but he was healthy enough to pitch in the playoffs. While Tolle took a massive step forward and Suarez was as expected, Crochet is the ace of the Red Sox. Money talks. Crochet got a $170 million extension from Boston and finished second in the American League Cy Young Award race in 2025. If all are healthy, Crochet, Tolle and Suarez are the top three for Boston.

Bennett would figure to be in the group as well but is also left-handed. Beyond these four, the Red Sox currently have Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck and Kutter Crawford as the top three right-handed options. The odds of Boston entering the 2026 season with a five-man all-lefty rotation are very slim. So, if the Red Sox were to actually target Boyd, the best path forward would be to insert him into the staff and start Bennett down in Triple-A. In that scenario, you could roll with a rotation with Crochet, Tolle, Suarez, Bello and Boyd. That would be elite.

If the Red Sox are going to add, going after a righty would be an easier path, but Boyd is someone for fans to now pay attention to.