Postgame Takeaways: Reds Lose Fifth Straight Game, Fall to Cubs 3-0

The Reds are 0-4 since firing David Bell.

Greg Kuffner

Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (52) is picked off of first base as Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) tags him out during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong (52) is picked off of first base as Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) tags him out during the eighth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds (76-85) fell to the Chicago Cubs (83-78) 3-0 on Saturday afternoon. It was Cincinnati's fifth straight loss.

Here are our postgame takeaways:

Lowder Dominates....Again!

Rhett Lowder did not allow a run in five innings on Saturday. Through his first six starts in the Major Leagues, Lowder has a 1.17 ERA.

At this point, it would be surprising if Lowder doesn't make the opening day rotation to start the 2025 season.

Offense Continues to Sputter

The Reds got shutout for the second consecutive game and they have scored just three runs in their last five games.

They had just three hits in the game, all of them being singles. They were 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position.

Bullpen Falters Late

The Cubs scored all three runs in the eighth inning off of Buck Farmer and Justin Wilson. Wilson did not record an out and his season ERA is up to 5.59.

Up Next

The Reds and Cubs will face off in the season finale on Sunday at 3:20 ET.

News and Notes

  • The Reds have lost five straight games.
  • The Reds are 23-28 against the National League Central.
  • The Reds are 13-49 when they don't hit a home run.
  • The Reds are 12-61 when scoring three runs or less.

Greg Kuffner
