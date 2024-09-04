Here's Why Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Could Make it to Big Leagues Next Year
Cincinnati Reds prospect Edwin Arroyo could be playing shortstop at Great American Ballpark next year if things go well this offseason.
You may be thinking this is too farfetched to happen. Arroyo has been sidelined all year after getting surgery to repair a torn labrum that he suffered during spring training. He’s played exactly four career games in Double-A.
Making it to the majors in 2025 seems a bit of an exaggeration, right?
Consider this: Arroyo will play in the Arizona Fall League this offseason. Sure, it is not the equivalent of a full season of minor league work, but there will be lots of talent there from all levels of the minor leagues. It will be a pressure cooker for his development.
For that reason, as he goes through the process and comes out healthy and doesn’t look too horribly overmatched, Arroyo could begin 2025 in Triple-A Louisville. If he does that, he could make it to the big leagues by next summer.
He didn’t get a ton of playing time in spring training, but Arroyo had six hits in 17 at-bats with two doubles and three walks. Even just a solid Arizona Fall League performance can vault him into dark horse spring training consideration for a roster spot. That will guarantee a Louisville appointment in April.
Prior to the season, Arroyo was pegged by many scouts and pundits as the Reds organization’s best glove at shortstop, and that includes Elly De La Cruz. As long as his bat continues to improve, we will see him in Cincinnati next season.
