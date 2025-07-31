Zack Littell Could Open Up an Opportunity for the Cincinnati Reds and Chase Burns
The Cincinnati Reds added to their pitching depth on Wednesday night with a savvy trade for a starting pitcher. There is an intriguing possibility this could open up with Chase Burns.
The Reds got right-handed pitcher Zack Littell from the Tampa Bay Rays late Wednesday night. In fact, Littell had just pitched against the New York Yankees, earlier that day. Nick Krall has said that the immediate move will be to put Nick Martinez in the bullpen and Littell in the rotation, but I think this is an avenue for getting some postseason innings for Burns.
Burns is nearing what should be an innings limit on his inaugural professional season. What that number is, we are not privy to, but I would assume 120-130 innings. The Reds could slow the rate of acceleration toward that mark by moving Burns to the bullpen for the remainder of this season.
With Littell and Martinez, you have two pitchers capable of starting or entering the game from the bullpen. Burns would be a FORCE out of the bullpen, though, with his pitch arsenal. As it stands, he will not be a part of the postseason roster, if he keeps pitching like he is.
Burns would be a great weapon for Terry Francona out of the bullpen. When Burns faces an opposing lineup for the first time, he has a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 4-to-1. He is talented enough and smart enough to pitch the rest of the year in the bullpen and then ramp back up to starter’s condition in the offseason.
A postseason pitching staff with Burns is much better than a postseason pitching staff without Burns. This would be the way of getting him there because if he continues to start, every fifth day, he will reach 120-130 innings in about seven starts.
