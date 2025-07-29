Inside The Reds

Reds May Pivot From Eugenio Suarez, Target Veteran Infielders at Trade Deadline

The Reds are two games back of the National League Wild Card spot.

Greg Kuffner

Feb 16, 2024; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Cincinnati Reds President of Baseball Operations Nick Krall smiles as he takes a phone call during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Images
Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Reds are 56-51 and currently two games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.

ESPN's Buster Olney said the Reds are in contact with the Diamondbacks about a possible trade for Eugenio Suarez, but they can't find a deal, they may pivot.

"The Cincinnati Reds are among the teams who've been in contact with the Diamondbacks about Eugenio Suarez, but if Arizona finds a deal elsewhere with the high price set on the slugger, the Reds may well pivot to another third baseman on the market -- Gio Ushela of the A's, Isiah Kiner-Falefa of the Pirates, one of the Mets' infielders (Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuna, Mark Vientos), etc," Olney posted."

Urshela would not be a move that moves the needle. He is slashing .232/.290/.331 with no home runs this season.

Kiner-Falefa has hit for average this season, but provides almost no pop. He is slashing .265/.307/.330 with one home run in 93 games.

Vientos has struggled this season too, slashing .230/.283/.372 with 19 extra-base hits in 74 games for the Mets.

Baty is someone who might make a little bit more sense for the Reds. He was a former top prospect for the Mets and is still just 25 years old. He is slashing .232/.288/.413 with 22 extra-base this season.

If the Reds go down this path, these are probably not the moves that Reds fans were hoping for.

You can see Olney's full post below:

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

