Reds May Pivot From Eugenio Suarez, Target Veteran Infielders at Trade Deadline
The Cincinnati Reds are 56-51 and currently two games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
ESPN's Buster Olney said the Reds are in contact with the Diamondbacks about a possible trade for Eugenio Suarez, but they can't find a deal, they may pivot.
"The Cincinnati Reds are among the teams who've been in contact with the Diamondbacks about Eugenio Suarez, but if Arizona finds a deal elsewhere with the high price set on the slugger, the Reds may well pivot to another third baseman on the market -- Gio Ushela of the A's, Isiah Kiner-Falefa of the Pirates, one of the Mets' infielders (Brett Baty, Luisangel Acuna, Mark Vientos), etc," Olney posted."
Urshela would not be a move that moves the needle. He is slashing .232/.290/.331 with no home runs this season.
Kiner-Falefa has hit for average this season, but provides almost no pop. He is slashing .265/.307/.330 with one home run in 93 games.
Vientos has struggled this season too, slashing .230/.283/.372 with 19 extra-base hits in 74 games for the Mets.
Baty is someone who might make a little bit more sense for the Reds. He was a former top prospect for the Mets and is still just 25 years old. He is slashing .232/.288/.413 with 22 extra-base this season.
If the Reds go down this path, these are probably not the moves that Reds fans were hoping for.
You can see Olney's full post below:
