Cincinnati Reds Ace Struggles in Rehab Start With Triple-A Louisville

Greene made his second rehab appearance on Tuesday.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Monday, July 4, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene made his second rehab start on Tuesday with Triple-A Louisville and struggled.

The right-hander gave up four runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings. He threw 50 pitches, did not walk a batter, and struck out six.

Greene hasn't pitched in a big league game since June 3. He's posted a 2.72 ERA in 11 starts so far this season.

Getting Greene back in the rotation would be a big boost for the rotation.

The 25-year-old flamethrower has been on the injured list for a couple of months with a groin strain. He was set to go on a rehab assignment a couple of weeks ago, but felt something and the Reds elected to send him to their complex in Arizona to continue to rehab the injury. He started a game for ACL (Arizona Complex League) Reds last week.

Greene will most likely make another start in Louisville before the Reds decide if he's ready or not.

When Greene is back healthy, the Reds will have an interesting decision to make. Will they move Chase Burns or Nick Martinez to the bullpen?

Time will tell.

