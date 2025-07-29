Cincinnati Reds Scouting American League East Team Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Cincinnati Reds were among the teams with scouts at Yankee Stadium for the Yankees series against the Tampa Bay Rays, according to Erik Boland of Newsday Sports.
The Reds are currently 56-51 and sit two games back of the third and final National League Wild Card spot.
They are said to be looking for a bat to improve their lineup as well as bullpen help.
Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe, and Pete Fairbanks are all players the Reds could potentially be looking at to acquire from the Rays.
Diaz is hitting .283 with 18 home runs, 62 RBIs, and an OPS of .814 this season with Tampa Bay and would instantly improve the Reds offensively at first base.
Fairbanks would provide another big arm for the backend of the bullpen.
Lowe recently went on the injured list so that could make it difficult for him to be included in a trade.
