Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Joins Elite Company Through First Six Starts of Career

Chase Burns is the 14th MLB pitcher with at least 45 strikeouts through 6 career starts since 1901, joining:



Paul Skenes

Freddy Peralta

Masahiro Tanaka

Hyun-Jin Ryu

Stephen Strasburg

Felix Hernandez

Mark Prior

Kerry Wood

Hideo Nomo

Al Leiter

Jose DeLeon

Gary Nolan

Herb Score