Three Cincinnati Reds Prospects Land on End of Season Top 100 List
Three Cincinnati Reds prospects landed on the FanGraphs end of season Top 100 list. Alfredo Duno, Chase Petty and Rhett Lowder.
Duno comes in at number 20. Duno had an incredible first full season behind the plate in 2025. The 19-year-old led the Florida State League in OPS, home runs, RBIs, runs scored, doubles, walks, on-base percentage, and slugging percentage. Duno will participate in the Arizona Fall League and will most likely begin 2026 in High-A Dayton.
Petty is ranked number 52. Petty had a rough campaign this past season, splitting time with Triple-A Louisville and the Reds in three appearances. In Louisville, Petty would go 6-13 with a 6.39 ERA, a 4.63 walks per nine, and a 3.13 batting average against him. His time in Major League Baseball did not go as planned as well. The 22-year-old was 0-3 with a 19.50 ERA. Petty is still just 22 years old, so more time in Triple-A is expected in 2026.
Lowder finishes the season as the 79th-ranked prospect on this list. The injury bug wrecked Lowder's season in 2025. He began the season on the 15-day IL with a forearm strain. After returning from the IL, he made four starts between the ACL, Dayton, and Louisville and would not look like he did in 2024. His first start in Louisville would see him give up four runs in 1/3 of an inning. He would return to the IL, this time the 60-day IL with an oblique injury after his start on May 22. He returned to pitch again in September but would make just one appearance before being shut down with a shoulder injury. Lowder will participate in the Arizona Fall League; hopefully, he can finish the year strong and look to compete for a rotation spot in 2026.
You can see the full Top 100 list here.
