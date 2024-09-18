Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Continues to Make Progress in Hopes of Returning This Season

Greene has been the Reds' best starter this season.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene (21) reacts after escaping the top of the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. The Pirates won the second game of the series, 9-5. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, Hunter Greene threw 52 pitches over three simulated innings.

The Reds are hopeful Greene can make his return this weekend against the Pirates.

The 25-year-old is having the best season is his career and is 9-4 with a 2.83 ERA.

