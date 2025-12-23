Report: Reds Zeroing in on Trade for Former All-Star

The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox are reportedly discussing a deal revolving around former All-Star center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

On Tuesday morning, The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer went on the Stone Shields Show to discuss the latest and what he's heard.

The White Sox are much more incentivized to pay this thing down, if they could pick up half of the $20 million that he is owed this year," Wittenmyer said. "You start to think you might be able to squeeze that into a tight payroll budget."

"What I've been told is that there had been an offer earlier in the offseason from the Reds that the White Sox needed another player thrown into the mix. I don't know who the exact players were and where they stand on it now. I know that they continue to talk. One source told me, it could be done as soon as this week if it gets done."

Robert has struggled since his All-Star season in 2023, slashing .223/.288/.372 with 28 home runs and 56 stolen bases.

However, the 28-year-old still brings real impact with his glove and his speed. Defensively, Robert Jr. has elite range, ranking in the 93rd percentile in Outs Above Average. On the bases, his sprint speed is 29.0 ft/sec, ranking him in the 90th percentile in all of Major League Baseball.

On Monday night, The Enquirer's Gordon Wittenmyer hinted at what it could cost to trade for the former All-Star.

"The White Sox have sought young players and near-ready prospects in trade talks, and the Reds have a deep reserve of young pitchers with at least some big-league experience, such as Chase Petty, right-hander Julian Agauir, and lefty Brandon Williamson," Wittenmyer wrote.

Robert Jr. has a bunch of upside, and adding him to this roster would add power and speed to their lineup.

You can watch the full clip below:

The latest on Luis Robert and the Reds from @GDubMLB on The Stone Shields Show:



-Reds made offer earlier in off-season, White Sox wanted another player

-Source said deal “could be done as soon as this week, if it gets done.”

-Wittenmyer believes serious discussions on-going pic.twitter.com/vP5gW8T2GY — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) December 23, 2025

