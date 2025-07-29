Cincinnati Reds Rookie Makes History Against Los Angeles Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds rookie phenom Chase Burns did something that has not been done in the modern era of baseball.
Chase Burns is making just his sixth career start on Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Burns allowed six hits, three runs, one walk in 5 2/3 innings. He finished with 10 strikeouts. That makes three consecutive starts for Burns with 10 strikeouts or more. No Reds pitcher has ever had 10 strikeouts or more in three consecutive starts since 1900.
As for pitchers who had 10 or more strikeouts in three of their first six Major League starts, Burns joins another exclusive list. Masahiro Tanaka for the New York Yankees in 2014 and Kerry Wood for the Chicago Cubs in 2004.
Burns is every bit as advertised to begin his career for the Reds. Cincinnati selected Burns with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest. He had 190 strikeouts in 100 innings in his final season with the Demon Deacons.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Being Disrespected By National Media Ahead of 2025 Regular Season
Watch: Ranking Cincinnati Reds’ Most Important Players Ahead of 2025 MLB Regular Season
Terry Francona Explains Why He Decided to Return to Baseball and Manage the Cincinnati Reds in 2025
Cincinnati Reds Second Baseman Matt McLain Made BIG Change That Could Impact His Future With the Club
Cincinnati Reds Release Tribute Video Honoring Pete Rose Following His Death
Pete Rose Shared POWERFUL Thoughts on Possible Hall of Fame Induction Before He Died
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast