Cincinnati Reds Rookie Makes History Against Los Angeles Dodgers

Chase Burns is ELITE

Ricky Logan

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 28, 2025. The game was tied 1-1 after three innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Chase Burns (26) throws a pitch in the first inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, July 28, 2025. The game was tied 1-1 after three innings. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cincinnati Reds rookie phenom Chase Burns did something that has not been done in the modern era of baseball.

Chase Burns is making just his sixth career start on Monday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Burns allowed six hits, three runs, one walk in 5 2/3 innings. He finished with 10 strikeouts. That makes three consecutive starts for Burns with 10 strikeouts or more. No Reds pitcher has ever had 10 strikeouts or more in three consecutive starts since 1900.

As for pitchers who had 10 or more strikeouts in three of their first six Major League starts, Burns joins another exclusive list. Masahiro Tanaka for the New York Yankees in 2014 and Kerry Wood for the Chicago Cubs in 2004.

Burns is every bit as advertised to begin his career for the Reds. Cincinnati selected Burns with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Wake Forest. He had 190 strikeouts in 100 innings in his final season with the Demon Deacons.

