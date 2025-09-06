Former Cincinnati Reds Manager Davey Johnson Has Passed Away
CINCINNATI — Former Cincinnati Reds manager Davey Johnson passed away on Friday. He was 82 years old.
Johnson managed the Reds for nearly three seasons (1993-1995). He posted a 204-172 record over that span, helping turn the Reds into winners after inheriting a struggling team in 1993. He was named manager 44 games into that season.
He was 53-65 as manager that year, before guiding the Reds to a 66-48 mark in the strike shortened 1994 campaign. It all came together in 1995, as the Reds posted an 85-59 record. They won the division and advanced to the National League Championship Series.
The 1995 season was the last time the Reds have won a playoff series.
Johnson left the team after disagreements with Reds owner Marge Schott. He went on to manage the Orioles, Dodgers and Nationals.
He was most known for his time with the Mets. Johnson led New York to a World Series Championship in 1986. He posted a 595-417 record in seven seasons with New York (1984-1990).
Overall, Johnson posted a 1,372-1,071 record in 17 seasons as a big league manager. He won the Manager of the Year award twice (1997 with Orioles and 2012 with Nationals).
Johnson is a baseball legend and helped lead the most successful team the Reds have had over the past three decades.
