Reds Prospect Named Top Performer in Opening Week of Arizona Fall League

Good to see!

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz.
Cincinnati Reds non-roster invitee pitcher Rhett Lowder (81) throws in the bullpen during spring training workouts, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024, at the team s spring training facility in Goodyear, Ariz. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
The first week of the Arizona Fall League is complete and one Cincinnati Reds prospect made MLB.com's "Top Performers" list.

It was something of a lost year for Lowder, the seventh overall pick from the 2023 Draft, who was limited to 9 2/3 innings this season due to a spate of chronic injuries," MLB.com wrote. "But he's trying to finish it on a high note. So far, so good. Lowder looked great in his Fall League debut, striking out four across two scoreless innings in what turned into a blowout win over Salt River. Lowder threw his first 13 pitches and 21 of his first 23 for strikes and struck out Charlie Condon on three pitches as part of a dominant return to the mound."

The Reds selected Lowder out of Wake Forest with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.

The 23-year-old worked his way up to the big leagues in 2024, making six starts with an ERA of just 1.17.

Lowder getting the chance to face live hitters in the Arizona Fall League is an important step in his development. The Reds want him to log some competitive innings and build momentum heading into spring training of 2026.

Top prospects Cam Collier and Alfredo Duno are also playing in the AFL.

You can see all of the top performers here.

Published
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

