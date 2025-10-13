Reds Prospect Named Top Performer in Opening Week of Arizona Fall League
The first week of the Arizona Fall League is complete and one Cincinnati Reds prospect made MLB.com's "Top Performers" list.
It was something of a lost year for Lowder, the seventh overall pick from the 2023 Draft, who was limited to 9 2/3 innings this season due to a spate of chronic injuries," MLB.com wrote. "But he's trying to finish it on a high note. So far, so good. Lowder looked great in his Fall League debut, striking out four across two scoreless innings in what turned into a blowout win over Salt River. Lowder threw his first 13 pitches and 21 of his first 23 for strikes and struck out Charlie Condon on three pitches as part of a dominant return to the mound."
The Reds selected Lowder out of Wake Forest with the seventh overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
The 23-year-old worked his way up to the big leagues in 2024, making six starts with an ERA of just 1.17.
Lowder getting the chance to face live hitters in the Arizona Fall League is an important step in his development. The Reds want him to log some competitive innings and build momentum heading into spring training of 2026.
Top prospects Cam Collier and Alfredo Duno are also playing in the AFL.
You can see all of the top performers here.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast