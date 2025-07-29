Top Cincinnati Reds Trade Target Suffers Injury With Deadline Days Away
CINCINNATI — The Reds are on of multiple teams reportedly interested in acquiring Eugenio Suarez before the trade deadline on July 31.
The Diamondbacks slugger left Monday night's game after getting hit on the hand by a pitch. The fastball hit him on the right hand in the top of the ninth inning of a 5-1 game.
The entire Arizona Diamondbacks organization has to be holding their breath with the trade deadline just three days away (Thursday, July 31).
Suarez is considered the top hitter on the trade market.
MLB insider Jon Heyman is reporting that the Reds, Yankees, Mariners and Cubs have also expressed interest in Suarez ahead of the deadline.
Bob Nightengale reported that the New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners are the two teams that are most aggressively pursuing Suarez.
That doesn't mean he's going to end up with the Yankees or Mariners, but it's an indicator that the Reds may not be willing to push as many chips in to land the top slugger that's available at the deadline.
Suarez is batting .248 with 36 home runs and 87 RBIs in 105 games for the Diamondbacks. The 34 year old is in the final year of his contract and is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.
Hopefully Suarez isn't seriously injured and remains available ahead of Thursday's deadline.
Watch video of the play below:
