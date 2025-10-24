Reds Prospect Impressing in Arizona Fall League, Forcing Club to Make Decision
The Cincinnati Reds have a number of players participating in the Arizona Fall League this fall. One of those players is their No. 23-ranked prospect, Leo Balcazar.
Similar to Tyler Callihan last season, the feeling was that Balcazar was sent to the AFL to see how he performs and help the Reds decide whether to add him to the 40-man roster. If he is not added to the 40-man roster, a team can select him in December's Rule 5 Draft.
In 12 games this fall, Balcazar has impressed big time and has also shown some defensive flexibility. The 21-year-old is slashing .340/.404/.404 with three extra-base hits and three stolen bases.
He's played seven games at third base, three games at second base, and two games at shortstop.
Balcazar played in 75 games with High-A Dayton before being called up and playing in 51 games to end the season with Double-A Chattanooga.
Between the two leagues, he slashed .263/.339/.381 with 33 extra-base hits and eight stolen bases. In the minor league season, he played mostly second base and shortstop so it is worth noting that he's played a lot of third base in the AFL.
If Balcazar continues to play like this, it feels like he's forcing Cincinnati's hand to add him to the 40-man roster so they don't risk losing him in the Rule 5 Draft.
