Reds Sign Former First Round Draft Pick to Minor League Deal

The Cincinnati Reds signed Michael Toglia to a minor league deal on Saturday. The former first-round draft pick has played mostly first base, but has also appeared in 46 games as a right fielder.

Toglia was drafted by the Colorado Rockies with the 23rd pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. After appearing in 116 games and slashing .218/.311/.4456 with 25 home runs in 2025, Toglia struggled mightily in 2025. The 27-year-old slashed just .190/.258/.353 with 27 extra-base hits, including 11 home runs.

The Rockies designated him for assignment in November.

This is a low-risk signing for the Reds. If Toglia can find his 2024 form, it would give Cincinnati some much-needed power.

In his time with Colorado's Triple-A squad last season, he slashed .331/.401/.624 with 22 extra-base hits, including 11 home runs in just 42 games.

Toglia possesses legitimate power, but swing-and-miss has been a persistent issue, with a strikeout rate north of 32% in each of his four Major League seasons.

Regardless of whether Toglia makes the team or not, he gives Cincinnati some much-needed depth.

