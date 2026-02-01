Why the Reds Bringing Back Eugenio Suárez Was a Smart, High-Upside Move

The Cincinnati Reds desperately needed a power bat, and they finally landed one, with Eugenio Suárez and the Reds agreeing to a one-year, $15 million contract according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal also includes a mutual option for the 2027 season worth $16 million.

Suárez was the best bat left on the market and is coming off of an All-Star season where he hit 49 home runs and slashed .228/.298/.526.

I have been skeptical of how Suárez will age, especially after he slashed just .189/.255/.428 with the Seattle Mariners in the second half last year after being traded at the deadline. However, the fact that it's simply a one-year deal makes me absolutely love the signing.

If Suárez doesn't play well, the Reds won't owe him money for years to come and if he does, then it'll give them a real chance to compete in the playoffs.

The Reds desperately needed someone to protect Elly De La Cruz in the lineup and Suárez provides that protection. Few places have suited him better than Great American Ball Park, where he’s posted a .260/.347/.504 slash line and launched 101 home runs in 439 career games.

Suárez will likely see most of his at-bats as the designated hitter, but he could also possibly see some time at first base as well as third base.

Terry Francona and Nick Krall have been vocal about finding someone to hit between De La Cruz and TJ Friedl, but I am not convinced that it will be Suárez. It feels more likely that he will slot into the fourth spot in the lineup right behind De La Cruz.

Reds fans, myself included, have been tough on the front office and ownership this offseason. This is one decision that should genuinely shift the conversation. They absolutely got it right.

Signing Suárez was a smart decision and was well worth the risk that comes with signing the All-Star power hitter.

