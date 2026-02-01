Cincinnati Reds Make Free Agent Splash, Signing All-Star Power Hitter to Bolster Lineup
CINCINNATI — The Reds knew they needed to add a big bat to their lineup this offseason. That's exactly what they did on Sunday when they agreed to sign Eugenio Suárez to a one-year, $15 million contract according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.
The deal includes a mutual option for the 2027 season.
This is huge news for a Reds team that needed more power. Suárez hit 49 home runs and had 118 RBI last season for the Diamondbacks and Mariners. He's expected to primarily be the Reds designated hitter this season.
Suárez, 34, spent seven seasons in Cincinnati (2015-21). Now he returns with hopes of helping the Reds make a legitimate World Series run.
This is the exact type of bat the Reds needed to plug into the middle of their lineup. Suárez has hit at least 30 home runs in six of his 12 seasons in the big leagues. If he does that again this year, the Reds lineup should be much improved.
