Former Reds outfielder Yasiel Puig has been released by the Toronto Maple Leafs of the Canadian Baseball League, per the club’s transaction log. Puig, who will turn 36 in December, appeared in 46 games for the Maple Leafs in 2026, hitting .410 with a 1.454 OPS in 203 plate appearances while setting a new Canadian Baseball League record for home runs in a single season with 24.

Puig was acquired by the Reds along with LHP Alex Young, UTL Kyle Farmer, and OF Matt Kemp on December 21, 2018, from the Los Angeles Dodgers in exchange for RHP Homer Bailey, INF Jeter Downs, and RHP Josiah Gray. Puig appeared in 100 games for the Reds during the 2019 season, batting .252 with 23 home runs, a .777 OPS, and a 93 OPS+.

Puig’s time in Cincinnati was most definitely memorable, as he was notoriously traded while simultaneously being involved in a benches-clearing brawl with the Pittsburgh Pirates in late July, in a three-team deal with the Cleveland Indians and San Diego Padres that sent Puig and left-handed pitching prospect Scott Moss to Cleveland in exchange for RHP Trevor Bauer. Outfield prospect Taylor Trammell was also part of that deal, going to San Diego.

The 2019 season was Puig’s final year in the big leagues, as the Cuban native went on to have a pair of separate stints in the Korean Baseball Organization with the Kiwoom Heroes and independent ball in Mexico with El Águila de Veracruz.

Puig Convicted in Federal Court

Cincinnati Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig (66) is held back as the Reds and Pittsburgh Pirates brawl in the ninth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. The Pirates won 11-4. Pittsburgh Pirates At Cincinnati Reds | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Back in February, Puig was convicted in federal court of obstruction of justice and making false statements to investigators. The prosecution in the case is seeking an 18-month prison sentence for Puig, who has had his sentencing hearing, originally slated for May 26, delayed. Sam Blum of The Athletic reported back in September that “the judge postponed sentencing on May 26, citing her need to rule on the acquittal motion. Sentencing was again postponed from its June 30 date, that time at the defense’s request. On July 24, ahead of the July 28 sentencing date, the judge vacated the sentencing date entirely, citing the need for a ‘resolution of Puig’s Motion for Acquittal.’ No new date was set.”

Puig is currently playing for Senadores de San Juan of the Puerto Rican Winter League, where he’s appeared in a dozen games so far, hitting .178 with one double and one home run while carrying a .457 OPS over 48 plate appearances.