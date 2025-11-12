Cincinnati Reds Claim Former Second Round Draft Pick Off Waivers

The Cincinnati Reds claimed catcher Ben Rortvedt off waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old was part of the 3-team trade that sent Zack Littell to the Reds at the trade deadline

Rortvedt appeared in 18 games for the Dodgers in the 2025 season, slashing .224/309/.327 with three extra-base hits.

He's appeared in 138 games in the big leagues in his career, also spending time with the Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays.

The catcher was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Verona High School in Verona, Wisconsin.

He made his MLB debut against the Kansas City Royals in 2021, going 1-3 with an RBI.

He was Minnesota's 28th-ranked prospect in the 2020 season.

"He has excellent blocking and receiving skills and gets high marks for his ability to frame pitches and work with a staff," MLB Pipeline wrote. "His quick release helps his accurate and above-average arm be even more effective, allowing him to throw out nearly 52 percent of potential basestealers in 2019 and 38.7 percent in his pro career heading into 2020."

You can see the team's full announcement below:

The #Reds today claimed C Ben Rortvedt off waivers from the Dodgers.



Welcome to Reds Country, Ben‼️ pic.twitter.com/HrpSeZxWbz — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 12, 2025

