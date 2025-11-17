Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Retires, Hired as Rangers First Base Coach

The Texas Rangers have hired former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Travis Jankowski as their first base coach.

The 34-year-old played in 21 games for the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays, and New York Mets during the 2025 season, slashing .244/.286/.289 with two extra-base hits and two stolen bases.

The former outfielder played 16 games for the Reds during the 2020 season, going 1-15 with two stolen bases.

While Jankowski never quite figured it out offensively, he had an 11-year career and played for nine different organizations. He was known for his good outfield defense and his speed on the base paths, stealing 104 bases over his career.

The veteran was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the first round of the 2012 MLB Draft out of Stony Brook University.

He made his MLB debut with the Padres on August 21, 2015, and went 2-4 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The Rangers hired Schumaker as their new manager in October, replacing Bruce Bochy.

