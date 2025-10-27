Promising Reds Prospect Dreams of Playing With Elly De La Cruz
Cincinnati Reds prospect Leo Balcazar had a nice season with High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga, but the Reds wanted to see how he would perform in the Arizona Fall League.
Well, he's been one of the best players in the entire league thus far.
The 21-year-old is slashing .385/.439/.462 with four extra-base hits in 13 games in Arizona this fall. He has four more hits than the next closest hitter in the AFL.
Balcazar is the Reds' No. 23-ranked prospect, and he wants to be like shortstop Elly De La Cruz.
“To see how he’s playing right now in the big leagues, one of the best players in the world, I want to be like him," Balcazar told MLB.com's Jesse Borek. "I want to play with him [in the Majors].”
In 2023, Balcazar was off to a hot start, but tore his ACL after just 18 games. In 2024, he bounced back to play in 102 games for the Dayton Dragons.
Balacazar played mostly second base and shortstop in the 2025 season, but he's been asked to play a good amount of third base this fall, something he hasn't done since Low-A. He's made one error in 17 chances at the hot corner.
The infielder played in 126 games between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga this season, slashing .263/.339/.381 with 33 extra-base hits.
The Reds need to decide whether to add Balazar to the 40-man roster before the Rule 5 Draft in December, and he's making that decision look easier and easier.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast