Reds Provide Mixed Injury Update After Scare In Tuesday’s Game

The Reds beat the Giants 2-1 on Tuesday night, but Brady Singer and Emilio Pagan both sustained injuries. After the game, Singer and Reds manager Terry Francona spoke with reporters, sharing good news about Singer's foot while noting they’re still waiting for more information on Pagan's hamstring.

In the sixth inning, Singer took a line drive up the middle off of his right foot. The ball ricocheted to Sal Stewart at first base, who was able to step on the bag for the out. The Reds' training staff came out to talk with Singer, but he convinced them to let him stay in the game. After he recorded the last out of the inning, Singer walked down into the clubhouse with a trainer and would not return. However, after the game, Francona and Singer both gave encouraging updates.

"Yeah, I am just glad the X-rays came back good," Singer said. "It just got me square in the foot. Obviously, it hurts a little bit, but we're good. We will be good for the next one."

Francona said he could tell Singer was hurting.

"I was a little nervous because he said something about 'I got this last hitter.' Something like that. I got back and I told DJ, we better get somebody up."

Singer had his best start of the season, giving up just one run over six innings despite just striking out a single batter.

"The shape of the slider was a lot better. I liked what that looked like. Velo was a little bit back, better than it was last time in Miami, which was nice. We did some mechanical work this go around in the bullpen. I was happy with the shapes and had my command and good location too. I was able to get some groundballs and defense did a great job tonight too."

Pagan's Injury in the 9th

Apr 4, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagan (15) throws during the ninth inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

On the very last pitch of the game, Pagan winced the second he let it go. It was simply a flyout to left field, but Pagan appeared to tweak his hamstring.

After the game, Francona provided an update on Pagan and it didn't sound too promising.

"We got to get him checked out," Francona told Jim Day. "His hammy grabbed a little bit so we need to check him out. He's getting looked at right now."

If Pagan is forced to miss time, it would be expected that Tony Santillan would be next in line to close games.

You can watch Singer and Francona's full postgame comments below: