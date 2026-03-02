A Simple Equipment Change May Elevate Matt McLain’s Game
In this story:
Matt McLain strugged with balls down and away from him last season. The Reds had him try standing closer to the plate, but it wasn't something he was comfortable with.
During Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs, Jim Day shared an equipment change that has helped McLain in a big way this spring.
"He struggled a lot last year with the pitch down and away," Day said. "They experimented with him moving closer to the plate, but he said it was uncomfortable. He said it felt like the pitcher was kinf of behind him. So he switched to a longer bat. He went from 33 1/4 to 33 1/2. That doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot for a hitter. The results have been good. He is no longer opening his hips."
Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Reds Delivered to YOU Directly
"They've been pitching him down and away during spring and he's been shooting the ball the other way. It's exactly what you want to see. It's new lumber up their for McLain."
John Sadak went onto say that not only is the bat longer, it is also lighter than the bat he used previously.
McLain walked in his first at-bat on Monday and is hitting .500 with an OPS of 1.404.
If McLain can be just average offensively in 2026, it'll be a huge boost for the Cincinnati offense.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
How Emilio Pagán Played a Role in Pierce Johnson Joining Cincinnati Reds
Report: Reds Interested in Signing Familiar Face After Breakout 2025 Season
Hunter Greene Creates Unforgettable Moment for Reds Fan at Redsfest
Two More Cincinnati Reds Players Crack MLB Network’s Top 100 Players List
Report: Multiple Teams Interested in Trading for Key Players on Reds Roster
Reds Star Elly De La Cruz Reveals Status for World Baseball Classic
Cincinnati Reds 2025 Draft Pick Opens Up on Tough Start to Professional Career
Why Elly De La Cruz Turned Down Reds Record Breaking Offer
Cincinnati Reds Announce 2025 Organization Award Winners
One-on-One With New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
One-on-One With Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Rhett Lowder
How Draft Day Took an Unexpected Turn for New Reds Outfielder Dane Myers
Nick Krall Reveals Key Details About Cincinnati Reds’ Bullpen Plans
Nick Krall Has Exciting Message for Reds Fans Following Trade
Cincinnati Reds Win Total Feels Lower Than Expected
Previewing Cincinnati Reds Catcher Position Ahead of 2026 Season
What the Reds’ Gavin Lux Trade Really Means — and What Could Be Next
Cincinnati Reds Land Two Top-50 Prospects in 16-Player International Class
Cincinnati Reds Bring Back Veteran Pitcher on Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4