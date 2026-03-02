A Simple Equipment Change May Elevate Matt McLain’s Game

Matt McLain strugged with balls down and away from him last season. The Reds had him try standing closer to the plate, but it wasn't something he was comfortable with.

During Monday's game against the Chicago Cubs, Jim Day shared an equipment change that has helped McLain in a big way this spring.

"He struggled a lot last year with the pitch down and away," Day said. "They experimented with him moving closer to the plate, but he said it was uncomfortable. He said it felt like the pitcher was kinf of behind him. So he switched to a longer bat. He went from 33 1/4 to 33 1/2. That doesn't sound like much, but it's a lot for a hitter. The results have been good. He is no longer opening his hips."

"They've been pitching him down and away during spring and he's been shooting the ball the other way. It's exactly what you want to see. It's new lumber up their for McLain."

John Sadak went onto say that not only is the bat longer, it is also lighter than the bat he used previously.

McLain walked in his first at-bat on Monday and is hitting .500 with an OPS of 1.404.

If McLain can be just average offensively in 2026, it'll be a huge boost for the Cincinnati offense.





