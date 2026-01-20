MLB Pipeline is ranking their top prospects from each position heading into the 2026 season. Cincinnati Reds rookie Sal Stewart was ranked their top first base prospect in all of baseball.

In the 14 games Stewart played with Cincinnati in the field in 2025, he was at first base in 11 of those games and third base in the other four.

"Stewart hasn’t posted a strikeout rate higher than 17 percent at any of his Minor League full-season stops since he was taken 32nd overall in 2022, though there was a small blip after his MLB debut last season," MLB Pipeline wrote. "He hit the ball so hard in that first taste of The Show (52.5 percent hard-hit rate, 107.4 mph 90th-percentile exit velocity) that he can trade a few strikeouts for more rockets in play and still be a .300-average threat."

While defense is not his strength, the Reds do not want to turn Stewart into an everyday DH at just 22 years old. Plus, he is down over 25 pounds this offseason and both he and the Reds are hoping that creates some defensive versatility.

“We certainly don’t want to turn Sal into a 22-year-old DH," Reds manager Terry Francona told Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard. "He may get some DH at-bats, but we don’t want a kid DHing every day that age.”

In 18 games with Cincinnati last season, Stewart slashed .255/.293/.545 with six extra-base hits, including five home runs.

“I was determined to better myself so I can go out there and give myself the best chance to help the team,” Stewart said. “I’m super happy with how the offseason is going. (My athleticism) makes me a better defender overall. It gives Tito more versatility. I can go to third and give (Ke’Bryan Hayes) a break. When I play first, I can be the best first baseman I can be. I feel really good right now, and I’m looking forward to Goodyear.”

You can see MLB Pipeline's full list here.

