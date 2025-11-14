Reds Top Prospect Has Monster Night in Arizona Fall League Playoff Game

It was a huge night at the plate for Reds prospect Alfredo Duno in the Arizona Fall League playoffs.

After hitting a home run on Wednesday night, Duno responded by hitting three home runs on Thursday night, leading the Javelinas to a 9-4 victory.

"This is a day that I'm gonna remember for the rest of my life," Duno told MLB.com's Jesse Borek.

Duno's first home run came with two on and one out in the first inning. He followed that up with a two-run home run in the fifth inning and a solo shot in the ninth.

"I knew as soon as I hit those balls, it was hit hard and far," Duno said. "But yeah, I think those are the longest two homers that I've hit in my career."

The 19-year-old spent the entire season in Low-A Daytona and is expected to start the 2026 season in High-A Dayton.

You can watch all three home of his home runs below:

Here are all 3 HR hit by Reds #2 prospect Alfredo Duno synced up with better camera angles.



Duno led the Peoria Javelinas to a 9-4 win in the Arizona Fall League semifinals. His homers traveled 381, 453, and 456 feet.



He is 19 years old.#RedsMiLBpic.twitter.com/IY0HRw1aOL — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) November 14, 2025

