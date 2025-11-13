Veteran Coach Leaves Reds for a Surprising New Role

Cincinnati Reds minor league hitting coordinator Dave Hansen is leaving the Reds. He is taking a job outside of Major League Baseball that will allow him to be closer to home and spend more time with his family, according to Charlie Goldsmith of Charlie's Chalkboard.

Hansen has been with the Reds since 2021.

Before joining the Reds, he spent time as a coach with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Seattle Mariners, and the Los Angeles Angels.

As a player, Hansen had a 15-year career. He was drafted by the Dodgers in the second round of the 1986 MLB Draft out of John A. Rowland High School.

Over his 15-year career, Hansen slashed .260/.360/.369 with 35 home runs. Defensively, he played mostly third base, but also saw time at first base, second base, and the outfield.

He played for the Dodgers, San Diego Padres, Mariners, and Chicago Cubs.

Hansen made his Major League debut against the Cincinnati Reds on October 2, 2005.

The Reds are still looking for Hansen's replacement. The role plays a big part in the day-to-day of hitting development in the minor leagues.

