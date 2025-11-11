Former Cincinnati Reds Catcher Agrees to New Deal With Athletics
In this story:
Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns has agreed to a new deal to stay with the Athletics.
Wynns spent parts of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Reds before they ultimately traded him to the Athletics early last season.
The veteran catcher slashed .400/.442/.700 with 14 extra-base hits in 18 games with Cincinnati in 2025.
After being traded to the Athletics, Wynns played in just 22 games, slashing .222/.242/.444 with eight extra-base hits.
The catcher has also spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, and Los Angeles Dodgers.
Wynns was drafted by the Orioles in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of California State University. He made his MLB debut on June 5, 2018, and went 1-3 against the New York Mets.
The Reds had 20 minor leaguers elect free agency last week.
Cincinnati went 83-79 last season and made the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013. They fell in two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Series.
Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss
One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League
Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss
Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster
Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star
Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers
Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series
Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction
MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History
Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency
Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team
Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks
Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth
Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot
Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment
Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal
Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal
-----
Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast
Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.Follow RedsDaily4