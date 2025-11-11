Former Cincinnati Reds Catcher Agrees to New Deal With Athletics

Former Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Wynns has agreed to a new deal to stay with the Athletics.

Wynns spent parts of the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Reds before they ultimately traded him to the Athletics early last season.

The veteran catcher slashed .400/.442/.700 with 14 extra-base hits in 18 games with Cincinnati in 2025.

After being traded to the Athletics, Wynns played in just 22 games, slashing .222/.242/.444 with eight extra-base hits.

The catcher has also spent time with the Baltimore Orioles, San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Wynns was drafted by the Orioles in the 10th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of California State University. He made his MLB debut on June 5, 2018, and went 1-3 against the New York Mets.

The Reds had 20 minor leaguers elect free agency last week.

Cincinnati went 83-79 last season and made the postseason for the first time since 2020 and just the second time since 2013. They fell in two games to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Wild Card Series.

Make sure you bookmark Cincinnati Reds Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!

You May Also Like:



Reds Infielder Matt McLain Reflects on Frustrating Season After Wild Card Series Loss

One Under-The-Radar Reds Prospect Participating in Arizona Fall League

Cincinnati Reds on Wrong Side of History After Another Postseason Loss

Former Cincinnati Reds All-Star Removed From Braves’ 40-Man Roster



Exclusive Interview With Cincinnati Reds Minor League All-Star

Cincinnati Reds Squander Chances in Season-Ending Loss to Dodgers

Sal Stewart Makes Reds History in Game 2 of National League Wild Card Series

Former Reds Pitcher Gets Out of Bases-Loaded Jam for Yankees, Has Epic Reaction

MLB Analyst Suggests Reds' Ace Hunter Greene Was Tipping Pitches Against Dodgers

Cincinnati Reds Ace Hunter Greene Make Major League Baseball History

Cincinnati Reds Utility Player Elects Free Agency

Four Cincinnati Reds Players Nominated For All-MLB Team

Reds Become First Team Ever to Reach Playoffs Without Meeting These Statistical Marks

Brent Suter Does Impression of Terry Francona After Reds Clinch Playoff Berth

Milwaukee Brewers Show Pure Class After Cincinnati Reds Clinch Playoff Spot

Former Cincinnati Reds Outfielder Designated for Assignment

Former Cincinnati Reds Fan Favorite Claimed By Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former Wake Forest Pitcher to Minor League Deal

Cincinnati Reds Sign Former George Mason Pitcher to Minor League Deal

-----

Follow Cincinnati Reds on SI on Twitter/X: @RedsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast

Follow on Instagram



