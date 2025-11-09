Inside The Reds

Cincinnati Reds See Wave of Minor Leaguers Hit Free Agency

The Reds have the option to negotiate with all of them.

Greg Kuffner

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer (46) get the ball back between pitches in the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The Reds led 1-0 after two innings. The Reds won 10-6.
Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Buck Farmer (46) get the ball back between pitches in the fourth inning of the MLB National League game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Miami Marlins at Great American Ball Park in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, July 13, 2024. The Reds led 1-0 after two innings. The Reds won 10-6. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Reds had 20 minor leaguers elect free agency on Friday. The Reds have the option, as well as every other team in Major League Baseball, to sign these players.

The list of Reds minor leaguers who became free agents is below:

  • Davis Wendzel
  • Alex Young
  • P.J. Higgins
  • Lenny Torres Jr.
  • Drew Parrish
  • Arij Fransen
  • Zach Willeman
  • Eric Yang
  • Evan Kravetz
  • Edwin Ríos
  • Brandon Komar
  • T.J. Sikkema
  • Joel Valdez
  • Tejay Antone
  • Charlie Barnes
  • Buck Farmer
  • Levi Jordan
  • Adam Plutko
  • Josh Staumont
  • Alan Busenitz

The two most notable players on the list are Buck Farmer and Tejay Antone. Both pitchers have previously pitched in the majors for the Reds.

Antone has become a fan-favorite and is trying to come back from his third Tommy John Surgery.

“When that [injury] happens, I want to be a resource for kids and a resource for other athletes going through it so they can come back stronger," Antone told MLB.com's Mark Sheldon.

The Reds signed Farmer to a minor league deal midway through last season. He pitched well in the minors, but never did get called up.

MLB free agency began on Friday.

Greg Kuffner
GREG KUFFNER

Greg Kuffner a contributor to Reds On SI. He graduated from the University of Cincinnati and worked for the Sports Information Department during his time as a student. He follows all things Reds year round, including the minor league system.

