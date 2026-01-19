Former Cincinnati Reds Pitcher Signs With Texas Rangers

Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Jakob Junis signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Texas Rangers.

Junis, 33, was traded to the Reds at the trade deadline in 2024 in a deal that saw Frankie Montas go to the Brewers and had an ERA of 2.85 in 14 games, including five starts.

In 2025, Junis appeared in 57 games out of the bullpen for the Cleveland Guardians and had another strong season. The veteran had an ERA of 2.97, a WHIP of 1.230, and 55 strikeouts in 66 2/3 innings pitched.

He has pitched for the Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, Milwaukee Brewers, Reds, and Guardians throughout his nine-year MLB career.

Junis was drafted by the Royals in the 29th round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut at age 24 on April 12, 2017, and pitched a scoreless inning against the Oakland Athletics.

Junis has had an ERA of three for two straight seasons now and the Rangers being able to get him for just $4 million feels like a steal.

