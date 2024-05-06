Cincinnati Reds Make Questionable Decision, Send Reliever to Triple-A Louisville
CINCINNATI — The Reds optioned left-handed reliever Sam Moll to Triple-A Louisville after Sunday's loss to the Orioles.
It seems like a questionable decision at best, considering Moll's success over the past two seasons. He hasn't allowed a run in five appearances this season, giving up just three hits and issuing one walk in five innings.
It is a small sample size, but he performed at a high level last season, giving up just two runs in 24 2/3 innings.
It's hard to envision a scenario where this move makes the Reds better. We'll see what the club does next. They plan to announce a corresponding move ahead of Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks.
