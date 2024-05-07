Inside The Reds

The Cincinnati Reds' Roster is Much Improved Following a Flurry of Moves

The Reds made multiple moves on Tuesday.

The Cincinnati Reds lineup got better today.

With the return of TJ Friedl, the lineup before Tuesday’s game resembles the one we were expecting to see this season. Having a guy that got on base over 35% of the time re-inserted into the lineup is good enough, but the Reds also improved by trimming their roster.

Nick Martini provided some Opening Day heroics that will live on in Reds fans memories for a while. The problem is he hasn't done much since Opening Day. In the 28 games since that two-homer performance, Martini has 12 hits in 75 at-bats with 22 strikeouts and just two walks.

The Reds are adding Conner Capel, as well. He has played in parts of the last two season and compiled a .280 average in 125 at-bats. While there’s not much to go on with his MLB stats, his Triple-A performance this year is very encouraging. 

While minor league numbers do not lead to major league success, Capel has produced well in Louisville. He has gotten on base almost 40% of the time and has a slugging percentage of .567. Fifteen of his 26 total hits have gone for extra bases. He may be the kind of bat the Reds need off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Reds sending Bubba Thompson down to Double-A doesn't come as much of a surprise. He has exactly two more hits than you and me this season with 11 strikeouts in 18 at-bats. His role was basically late-game defensive replacement/pinch runner. In his few attempts in centerfield, Thompson has had less success making plays than the expected rate.

These moves also put Stuart Fairchild as the fifth outfielder behind Friedl, Will Benson, Spencer Steer, and Jake Fraley.

