The Cincinnati Reds' Roster is Much Improved Following a Flurry of Moves
The Cincinnati Reds lineup got better today.
With the return of TJ Friedl, the lineup before Tuesday’s game resembles the one we were expecting to see this season. Having a guy that got on base over 35% of the time re-inserted into the lineup is good enough, but the Reds also improved by trimming their roster.
Nick Martini provided some Opening Day heroics that will live on in Reds fans memories for a while. The problem is he hasn't done much since Opening Day. In the 28 games since that two-homer performance, Martini has 12 hits in 75 at-bats with 22 strikeouts and just two walks.
The Reds are adding Conner Capel, as well. He has played in parts of the last two season and compiled a .280 average in 125 at-bats. While there’s not much to go on with his MLB stats, his Triple-A performance this year is very encouraging.
While minor league numbers do not lead to major league success, Capel has produced well in Louisville. He has gotten on base almost 40% of the time and has a slugging percentage of .567. Fifteen of his 26 total hits have gone for extra bases. He may be the kind of bat the Reds need off the bench.
Meanwhile, the Reds sending Bubba Thompson down to Double-A doesn't come as much of a surprise. He has exactly two more hits than you and me this season with 11 strikeouts in 18 at-bats. His role was basically late-game defensive replacement/pinch runner. In his few attempts in centerfield, Thompson has had less success making plays than the expected rate.
These moves also put Stuart Fairchild as the fifth outfielder behind Friedl, Will Benson, Spencer Steer, and Jake Fraley.
Make sure you bookmark Inside the Reds for the latest news, exclusive interviews, and daily coverage of the Cincinnati Reds!
You May Also Like:
Star Youngster Elly De La Cruz Delivering for Cincinnati Reds
Hunter Greene Off to Best Start of Young Career for Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Becoming Stabilizing Force in Cincinnati Reds’ Lineup
Key Veteran Mike Ford Opts Out Of Minor League Contract With Louisville
Elly De La Cruz on Record-Setting Pace for Cincinnati Reds
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Starting Rotation
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Bullpen
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Infield
Ultimate Guide to 2024 Reds Outfield
Four Expectations for Reds Pitching Staff Ahead of 2024 Season
Prospect Overview: In Depth Look at Cincinnati Reds First Rounder Rhett Lowder
Cincinnati Reds Prospect Edwin Arroyo Has Season-Ending Surgery
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Inside the Reds, all the time!
Follow Inside the Reds on Twitter/X: @InsideTheReds
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Reds Podcast