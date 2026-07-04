Why the Rockies' 15-3 Rout of the Giants Meant More Than One Win

At the beginning of the year, Colorado Rockies fans knew that this team was going to be rebuilding. There were realistic expectations all around, and most of those centered around just not losing more than 100 games again in 2026.

Well on Friday night at Coors Field, the 2026 version of the Rockies showed what their development can look like when everything comes together.

The Rockies literally handed the San Francisco Giants a beating from top to bottom. The purple crew had 18 hits, hit three home runs, and routed the Giants 15-3. Even more impressive, Logan Webb was on the mound, and he is one of the better pitchers in the National League.

But Coors Field has a way with pitchers. Webb only lasted three innings, during which he allowed seven earned runs on 11 hits. The Rockies hit him hard early on and never looked back.

Notably, every major contributor for Colorado was either a young player or someone who is expected to be a part of the organization going into the future.

Center fielder Jake McCarthy led the way for the Rockies with two home runs and six RBI. Talk about taking the game over early, McCarthy hit a leadoff homer. He then followed up that performance with a grand slam in the fifth inning.

Ezequiel Tovar had three hits on the night and three RBI. Rookie sensation Cole Carrigg tripled twice and drove in three runs while Kyle Karros reached base four times. Hunter Goodman added another multi-hit game to his resume as well.

If this is a glimpse into the future, for once, Rockies fans might have a reason to be excited about a team.

Ryan Feltner Continued His Turnaround

It’s always fun to cheer for the offense as runs come across home plate, but pitching is just as important. That is a harsh reality for the Rockies, who continuously struggle on the pitching side.

Ryan Feltner was just as important in Friday’s game. He worked a full six innings, during which he allowed three runs, only two earned, and struck out nine without issuing a single walk.

Taking a look at the other side that included hitters like Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Jung Hoo Lee, Feltner’s performance was impressive.

When Gabriel Hughes trotted out to make his MLB debut, he didn’t have pressure on him to save the day. The former first-round draft pick tossed three scoreless innings to earn the save. He allowed two hits and struck out one for his first time on the mound.

Rebuild Becoming Easier to See

Ok, that was fun! But let’s get this back to reality. One game doesn’t suddenly erase all the struggles. The Rockies are still 36-53, sitting solidly at the bottom of the National League West.

“Consistency is key.” Well, that’s been a problem for this team. So, while Friday night was enjoyable and gave a glimpse into what could be, the truth is they have shown flashes like this before, only to find themselves struggling for several games following.

The bullpen is a work in progress, but Hughes was a huge boost. There is still work to do.

A mark goes in the positive column because games like Friday give everyone hope that maybe someday this will be a team that contends again.