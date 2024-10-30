Detroit Tigers Gold Glove Target Predicted to Land Elsewhere in Free Agency
The Detroit Tigers head into the offseason knowing exactly where they need to upgrade following their miraculous run to the postseason that ended in a fifth game of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians.
While the team would love to add some starting pitching and get some help behind superstar ace Tarik Skubal - which a lack of was part of the reason they ultimately were eliminated - the biggest priority is going to be both corner infield spots after they were both arguably the two biggest problems in the lineup.
The team cut bait with Gio Urshela at third base and could look a number of ways at that position, but the Spencer Torkelson era may be coming to an end at first base after he regressed dramatically and looked lost at the plate down the stretch.
In all likelihood, the team will try to trade the 2020 No. 1 overall pick if they can find a suitor, but finding a first baseman that can produce on both sides of the ball will be absolutely critical.
Some have tied the team to Mets slugger Pete Alonso, but that has never felt all that likely. One name that feels like an absolutely perfect fit is Diamondbacks two-time Gold Glove winner Christian Walker. Despite making a ton of sense for Detroit, Matt Johnson of SportsNaut predicted Walker to land in New York after Alonso signs with the Mariners.
"For one thing, [Walker will] cost in the ballpark of $25 million per season whereas Alonso wants in the neighborhood of $30 million annually," Johnson wrote. "Walker is also a Gold Glove Award winner at first base and over the last two seasons, Walker’s OPS (.819) is higher than Alonso’s mar (.807). Plus, the money saved could be used elsewhere."
As free agency approaches, Walker is one of the more unheralded names that whoever ends up signing will be extremely happy that they did. Not only has he proven to be elite in the field throughout his career, but he has displayed a level of power at the plate over the last three years with 95 home runs that is incredibly encouraging.
Whoever signs Walker instead of some of the more top of the market options will be incredibly happy they did, and the Tigers must do everything they can to make it happen.