Tigers Closer Kenley Jansen Has Eye-Popping Home and Road Statistics

The Detroit Tigers just wrapped up their recent road series against the Texas Rangers that saw the Tigers take two out of three games and improve their record to 40-50 on the season. And closer Kenley Jansen got his 10 save of the season on only eight pitches.

But the fascinating part of Jansen's season so far, is how dominant he has been at home versus how bad he has been on the road. Fans would normally expect a pitcher to be dominant at home in front of their own fans versus on the road in front of opposing fans.

That is the case for Jansen as it seems he prefers to pitch at home versus pitching on the road. So much so that his ERA on the road is 8.64 and his ERA at home is 2.70.

Jansen was able to pitch a clean inning for the Tigers to finish out their final game against the Rangers on Sunday. But the consistency has not been there for the veteran closer so far this season.

Jansen also has been on the injured list once this season so his stats being skewed is not that much of a surprise. But the veteran needs to get it together if the Tigers want to climb out of this hole and try to make the postseason.

AJ Hinch needs more from his bullpen especially Jansen

Detroit Tigers manager AJ Hinch. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the major reasons why the Tigers have sat outside of a playoff spot all season, is because of their bullpen. Their starters as of recently have done more than enough and the offense seems to have picked up the slack and gotten back into gear.

But manager AJ Hinch knowing that his closer is a big-time veteran and has World Series rings to his name, needs to get more out of him. Jansen was able to lower his season ERA to 4.98 after defeating the Rangers.

But having an ERA that high with the season's first half winding down and the Tigers still being five games out of the American League wildcard, that is not going to cut it. He needs to be doing way better knowing the role that he has and that he always pitches in high leverage.

Jansen knows what it takes to win games and also knows what it takes to make the postseason. He needs to step up his game and figure things out before the Tigers fall too far out of contention and have to sell.