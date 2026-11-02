The Tigers Could Find a Valuable Outfield Option on a Budget

The Detroit Tigers could address one of their offseason needs with a relatively modest investment in Austin Hays.

The 31-year-old outfielder offers a specific skill that could help A.J. Hinch: productive hitting against left-handed pitching. For the Tigers, that makes him worth evaluating as a complementary piece in their search for a right-handed hitter who could handle a corner position.

The potential price strengthens the argument. Padres On SI recently cited Spotrac’s calculated market value of $3.2 million over one year for Hays.

That was a valuation estimate, not a reported asking price. Still, it provided a useful starting point for considering how Detroit could improve its bench while preserving resources for pitching.

Hays Could Give Hinch Another Answer Against Left-Handers

Chicago White Sox outfielder Austin Hays. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hays finished 2026 with a .280/.305/.400 slash line across 38 games and 105 plate appearances, according to MLB’s final regular-season statistics.

His production against left-handers supplied the more intriguing part of his case. He hit .380/.396/.560 in 53 plate appearances against left-handed pitching.

The sample was small, making it unsuitable as a projection for an entire campaign. It nevertheless illustrated the type of assignment the Tigers could consider: selected starts in a corner-outfield spot and pinch-hitting opportunities when an opposing manager called for a lefty.

Hays had already expressed comfort with that kind of role. After joining the San Diego Padres in August, he discussed contributing both as a starter and off the bench.

“Whatever they need me for, I’m ready for,” Hays said at the time.

Detroit could offer a similar explanation of his responsibilities. A reserve assignment would preserve regular opportunities for younger players while giving Hinch another way to adjust a lineup or respond during a close game.

The Tigers would need to evaluate his present defensive ability in the corners, too. His value would depend on contributing beyond occasional designated-hitter appearances, particularly on a roster that needed flexibility.

The Budget Case Depended on Health and a Limited Commitment

San Diego Padres left fielder Austin Hays. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hays’ availability explained why a player with an encouraging platoon split could fall into a modest price range.

Hamstring and calf injuries interrupted his 2026 campaign. The Chicago White Sox released him in August before he joined San Diego, and he subsequently returned to free agency after the World Series.

Detroit should make his medical evaluation central to any pursuit. A player limited to 38 games could not reasonably become the entire answer to the club’s outfield depth concerns.

The Tigers had already experienced how injury uncertainty complicated their outfield evaluation. Adding Hays would require sufficient alternatives if another interruption occurred.

A one-year offer with incentives would be a sensible structure to explore, depending on his actual market and medical review. Detroit should pay for the reserve role it intended to fill rather than for an assumption that Hays would regain everyday availability.

That approach would also fit the club’s broader payroll decisions. A manageable outfield commitment could leave more room to strengthen the rotation and bullpen.

For the Tigers, the potential value would come from matching a player’s strengths with a realistic assignment. If Hays stayed available and his price supported that role, he could give Hinch another useful offensive option without requiring a major financial commitment.